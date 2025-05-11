Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal has added fuel to the fire in El Clasico by hilariously doing Kylian Mbappe's 'signature' celebration after scoring a superb goal for his side against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga 2024-25 match at Montjuic. The Barcelona star scored a fantastic goal at the 30th minute. Lamine's hilarious Mbappe celebration has added another layer to the historic El Clasico rivalry between both sides. How To Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

Lamine Yamal Do Kylian Mbappe’s Celebration

Barça’s wonder boy strikes ⚡ Lamine Yamal proves age is just a number - again 💥#ElClásico #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/TxBPSZww0o — FanCode (@FanCode) May 11, 2025

