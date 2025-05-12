After the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match ended, Barca's 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal met with former Cule legend Thierry Henry. Lamine Yamal and Thierry Henry had a quick chat after the FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico match at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys ended 4-3 in favour of the hosts. Thierry Henry shook hands with the young & sensational Lamine Yamal, the two hugged each other after the El Clasico. The two also exchanged signed FC Barcelona jerseys. Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick in Vain As Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal Score to Help Blaugrana Secure Fourth El-Clasico Victory of Season.

Lamine Yamal and Thierry Henry Exchanging Jerseys:

Lamine Yamal 🤝 Thierry Henry 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/hlSoC1bDzC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 11, 2025

