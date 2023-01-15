Lautaro Martinez scored as early as in the third minute as Inter Milan beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in the Serie A 2022-23 on Sunday, January 15. The Argentina striker's goal was the only one scored in the game and it was enough for Inter to clinch all three points and move to the fourth spot on the Serie A 2022-23 points table. Inter Milan now have the same points (37) as Juventus but are below due to an inferior goal difference. Mykhailo Mudryk Transfer News: Chelsea Hijack Deal, Reach €100M Agreement To Sign Ukrainian Winger From Shakhtar Donetsk.

Inter Milan vs Verona Result:

Inter Milan vs Verona Goal Video Highlights:

