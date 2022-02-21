Manchester United won 4-2 against Leeds United in the EPL 2021-22 match. Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga were the goal scorers. With this Manchester United is back in the top four of the EPL 2021-22 points table.

Sunday's victory over Leeds was a significant one 🙌#MUFC | #LEEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2022

