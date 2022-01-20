Steven Bergwijn scored twice in 80 seconds to help Tottenham Hotspur win a dramatic clash against Leicester City 3-2. Until injury time, Leicester City were in 2-1 lead but then Bergwijn's brace stunned the Foxes and took the game away from them.

Watch Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Video Highlights

