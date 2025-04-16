Unarguably, one of the biggest rock bands in history, Linkin Park, made their comeback after a long break last year and are set to grace the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final in Munich, with their performance in the kickoff show. The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final will be held at the Munich Football Arena on May 31 and will see Linkin Park play some of their new releases while also performing a UEFA Champions League-inspired remix version of their popular track 'Numb'. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Linkin Park Set To Headline UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final

See you at the @ChampionsLeague final in Munich. Tune in to the #PepsiKickOffShow on May 31st, 2025. pic.twitter.com/vYjkkyjWUo — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) April 16, 2025

