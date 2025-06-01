PSG head coach Luis Enrique suffered a personal tragedy in 2019 when his youngest daughter, Xana Martínez, passed away at the age of nine. Xana was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, in early 2019. Despite battling the disease for five months, she succumbed to it on August 29, 2019. Ahead of the PSG vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final, fans unveiled a tifo honouring late Xana, With PSG winning their maiden UCL title, the moment got further special. Paris’ Eiffel Tower Turns Rouge and Blue As PSG Wins Maiden UEFA Champions League Title After Beating Inter Milan in UCL 2024–25 Final (Watch Video).

PSG Fans Unveil Tifo In Honour of Coach Luis Enrique's Late Daughter Xana

El tifo más hermoso de la Champions no fue por un gol… fue por amor. Xana y Luis Enrique, siempre presentes. 💜#UCL #ChampionsLeaguexSopitas pic.twitter.com/PZuUFeSoCl — Sopitas (@sopitas) May 31, 2025

