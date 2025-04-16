Defending champions Real Madrid CF suffered a big blow against EPL biggies Arsenal FC in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final first-leg match at the Emirates Stadium in London. The Los Blancos suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 match, failing to score a single goal, despite world-class forwards like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe playing the full match. Now, they need a minimum of four goals victory or of three goals, and then the penalty shootouts in the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg fixture to enter the semis. Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Declan Rice Scores Brace, Mikel Merino Finds Net As Gunners Stun Los Blancos.

Real Madrid had a tough road in the UCL 2024-25. The winners from last season finished at the 11th spot in the league phase and had to play in the knock-outs to get a spot in the round of 16. Ahead of the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match at the Santiago Bernabéu, the side has struck 28 goals in the ongoing competition, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. being the leading top scorers with seven goals each. The duo together struck 50% of the total goals the club has struck.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match?

Kylian Mbappe is fully fit and training intensely with the rest of the Real Madrid squad, so he is expected to be available to play in the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 Quarter Final second-leg match. The French Star got sent-off in the last La Liga match, but won’t affect his continental participation. Real Madrid vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With a three-goal deficit to manage, head coach Carlo Ancelotti wouldn't dare to make any experiments, hence, Kylian Mbappe is expected to be fielded right from the beginning. Real Madrid are expected to start the match against Arsenal with their usual traditional 4-4-2 formation, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. leading the attack as the two strikers. Valverde, Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and Bellingham are expected to be the midfielders aiding them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).