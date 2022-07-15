Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo partied together near Eiffel Tower in Paris. The PSG forward's wife shared an IG post in which Messi can be seen posing beside his wife Antonela for a beautiful picture, keeping a mesmerizing Eiffel Tower in the frame.

See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)