Football legend Lionel Messi has arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in a historic turn of events ahead of Inter Miami's eagerly awaited 'The Unveil' event. The event will take place on July 16 2023 at the home stadium of Lionel Messi's new club, Inter Miami. An important turning point in the development of soccer in the United States has been reached with the entrance of the Argentine superstar on American soil. Soccer fans excitedly anticipate what promises to be an explosive new chapter in the sport's history as the reality of Messi playing in Major League Soccer (MLS) starts to set in. David Beckham Assists in Painting Lionel Messi’s Mural Ahead of Argentina Star’s Inter Miami Debut, Video Goes Viral!

Lionel Messi lands in Miami

GOAT ON THE TARMAC 🇦🇷🐐🛬🌴 Messi lands in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of Inter Miami's "The Reveal" event to be held Sunday night. Reality of him playing on our shores truly starting to set in.pic.twitter.com/B6DGJZyL1V — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)