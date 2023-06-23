Lionel Messi is all set to step on to the 37th year of his life as he will celebrate his birthday on June 24, Saturday. The Argentina star is currently enjoying his holiday after a memorable season where he won the FIFA World Cup title. He has recently joined USA Club Inter Miami and his set to start a journey. Although fans can't wait to wish their favourite star and they have already flooded twitter wishing Messi on his special occasion.

Fans Wish Lionel Messi in Advance

Happy Birthday Idolo

“Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak. Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise. Happy Birthday Idolo🛐 World Cup Champion Lionel Andres Messi🐐🏆 cc: ShadyCuts🫡 pic.twitter.com/6okAu9Pxrk — Kenzo Tenma (@Ajmalmsd7) June 23, 2023

Happy Birthday World Champion

Happy 36th Birthday The Greatest of All Time. The Little Boy from Rosario. World Champion Lionel Messi ❤️🌍🐐#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/tBiKo48c8x — RI SWAPNO 🐐 (@Rahadul_Islam10) June 23, 2023

More Fans Wish Lionel Messi

Happy Birthday Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/0apeyiTiML — Khizar Ali (@KhizarAli_YT) June 23, 2023

Happy Advanced Birthday

Happy Advanced Birthday Mr. Goat Lionel Messi! pic.twitter.com/qlmpDd8ehJ — Raaghavan Kasilingam (@PelotonBallet) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)