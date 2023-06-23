Lionel Messi is all set to step on to the 37th year of his life as he will celebrate his birthday on June 24, Saturday. The Argentina star is currently enjoying his holiday after a memorable season where he won the FIFA World Cup title. He has recently joined USA Club Inter Miami and his set to start a journey. Although fans can't wait to wish their favourite star and they have already flooded twitter wishing Messi on his special occasion.

Fans Wish Lionel Messi in Advance

Happy Birthday Idolo

Happy Birthday World Champion

More Fans Wish Lionel Messi

Happy Advanced Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)