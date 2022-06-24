Barcelona have posted a video of Lionel Messi scoring a goal in the club's shirt to wish him a "happy birthday" as the player turned 35 on June 24, 2022. The former La Masia star can been seen scoring a goal from outside of the box against Manchester United in a champions league game. The caption of the post reads: "GOAL OF THE DAY. 🎂 Happy birthday, Leo!"

Here is the post:

G⚽AL OF THE DAY 🎂 Happy birthday, Leo pic.twitter.com/yYLeTjw3Va — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2022

