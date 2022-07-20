Lionel Messi was on fire during PSG's pre-season friendly match against Kawasaki as the Argentine star found the back of the net with a stunning right-footed strike on Wednesday, July 20. Messi, who had a poor time with PSG last season, reminded everyone of what he can do on the pitch to the world as he opened the scoring courtesy of a sensational strike. PSG eventually won the game 2-1.

Watch Lionel Messi's Goal Video Here:

Lionel Messi has scored this right footed goal for PSG in their pre-season match! 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/UOp9dDagLB — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 20, 2022

