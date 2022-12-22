Lionel Messi is currently Argentina's man of the moment and deservedly so, after leading the national team to their first FIFA World Cup title in 36 years and third overall at the recently concluded tournament in Qatar. We all know how fans in Argentina love football and Messi and in a recent development, the star could have his face printed on the country's currency notes! According to the Mexican daily El Financiero, the Central Bank of Argentina "jokingly proposed" the idea. A quote from a report in the publication reads, “And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors , and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines." Lionel Messi Shares Pictures, Video From Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade, Writes ‘Through the Good and the Bad’ (Check Post).

Lionel Messi's Picture on Argentina's Currency Note:

Argentina are thinking of putting Lionel Messi face on the bank notes 🐐💵 pic.twitter.com/sxKT66Aq4B — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 21, 2022

