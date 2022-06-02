Argentina defeated European Champions Italy 3-0 at the Wembley Stadium in London to lift the inaugural Finalissima (CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions). Following the title win, Lionel Messi, the Argentina captain, took to Instagram and wrote, "Increíble ambiente en Wembley y gran partido de todos para ganar la FINALISSIMA 2022!!!" which translates to English as "Incredible atmosphere at Wembley and a great match from everyone to win the FINALISSIMA 2022!!!"

