Manchester United lifted their first trophy since 2017 after defeating Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 at Wembley Stadium, London. Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match for the Red Devils just minutes after the half-hour mark. Soon after that, Sven Botman scored an own goal to extend United's lead. Red Devils then defended well for the rest of the game and were crowned the champions of the Carabao Cup 2022-23. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United

Manchester United Lift Carabao Cup 2022–23

