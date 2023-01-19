Lionel Messi fulfilled the dream of all Argentines after lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Since then, his countrymen are giving him tribute with murals and statues. But now in an interesting piece of news, a farmer named Maximiliano Spinazze in Los Condores, Central Cordoba managed to grow Lionel Messi's image in a corn field. According to recent updates, an algorithm was used to calculate where the seeds should be planted in order to carry out the whole thing. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Argentina Star Put PSG Ahead in Friendly Match Against Riyadh All-Stars XI.

Farmer Grows Lionel Messi’s Image

Lionel Messi's face is growing in a corn field in Argentina. The field was sown using a special algorithm to create a bearded visage of the soccer legend https://t.co/Yc24w3C49h pic.twitter.com/2eIWJoIp5S — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)