Argentine Legend Lionel Messi has shattered Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic all-time non-penalty goals record during the MLS 2025 match between the NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has 764 non-penalty strikes, and Messi is ahead of Ronaldo's tally of 763. The Inter Miami star achieved this record in 167 fewer games. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami thrashed the NY Red Bulls on Sunday. Messi got his name on the scoring sheet, finding the net in the 60th and 75th minutes, completing his sixth brace, and helping his side register a 1-5 win. NY Red Bulls 1-5 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia Score Brace Each As The Herons Thrash RBNY.

Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s All-Time Non-Penalty Goals Record

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗: Leo Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo (763) to become the player with the most non-penalty goals in the history of football, with 764. pic.twitter.com/aqRSTgKVSl — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 20, 2025

