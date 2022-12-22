Lionel Messi is set to remain at PSG with the club reportedly close to agreeing on a new contract. According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club has reached a verbal agreement with the Argentina FIFA World Cup-winning captain of extending his stay. Moreover, the details of his new contract and salary are yet to be decided and will be done so in a new meeting. Lionel Messi Shares Pictures, Video From Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade, Writes ‘Through the Good and the Bad’ (Check Post).

Lionel Messi Latest Transfer Update:

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon. Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

