Fans, who were eagerly waiting for Lionel Messi's return to PSG, now would have further clarity on this after PSG coach Christophe Galtier's press conference ahead of his side's Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg. Galtier, while addressing the press, said that Messi is scheduled to return to the club at the beginning of January. The Argentina star is having the moment of his life after he led his side to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar following a thrilling final against France. Messi is currently with his family in Argentina. Argentina Set to Offer FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Coach Lionel Scaloni New Contract.

Lionel Messi's PSG Return Date Confirmed:

🎙 Christophe Galtier: "Leo Messi will be back at the beginning of January" #PSGRCSA I #PSGLive pic.twitter.com/2S5fxWS7WM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 27, 2022

