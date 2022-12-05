Lionel Messi's son Mateo was seen throwing chewing gum at the stands where the football fans were seated, during Argentina's last 16 match against Australia in FIFA World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, December 4. Mateo, standing, appeared to take something out of his mouth and then proceeded to hurl it at the fans. However, his mother and Messi's wife instantly realised it and got him back to his seat while scolding him. Messi starred with a sensational goal as Argentina defeated Australia in the round of 16 clash. Lionel Messi Has Fanboys in Australian Team! Socceroos Players Line Up To Take Selfies With Argentina Star Post FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Throws Chewing Gum at Fans:

Bro who pissed Messi's son Mateo off this much?? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GvK0snj7vY — mx (@MessiMX30iiii) December 4, 2022

