Liverpool advanced to the UCL 2021-22 quarter-finals despite a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie at Anfield. Lautaro Martinez's strike sparked a comeback but the Italians weren't able to get the job done.

