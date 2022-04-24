Liverpool gained bragging rights in the Merseyside derby as they defeated Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, April 24. Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to secure three crucial points, which helped them close their gap with leaders Manchester City to just one point.

