Sadio Mane and Pervis Estupinan's own goal handed Liverpool a 2-0 lead against Villarreal at the end of the first-leg UEFA Champions League 2021-22. The two goals came in space of three minutes in the second half. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)