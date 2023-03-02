Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Anfield, Liverpool. Wolves suffered an early setback as Hugo Bueno left the field with an injury. The first half ended goalless. The Reds finally took the lead in the 73rd minute of the match when Virgil van Dijk's header found the back of the net. Soon after that, Mohamed Salah made the score 2-0. Liverpool then defended well and bagged all three points. Just Fontaine, Legendary French Footballer, Passes Away at 89.

Liverpool 2–0 Wolves

Liverpool vs Wolves Match Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)