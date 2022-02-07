PSG played against LOSC last night in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. The visiting team won the game 5-1 as Lionel Messi scored his second goal in the Ligue 1 2021-22. Danilo Pereira, Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe were the other goal scorers.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Mendes reacted after the 5-1 win away in Lille. 🗣🗣 https://t.co/W8IeXIpEyN — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 6, 2022

