Bayern Munich entered the quarterfinal of DFB Pokal 2022-23 after defeating FSV Mainz 4-0 at MEWA Arena, Mainz. The Bavarians got a brilliant start as the newest signing Joao Cencelo combined with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to put them ahead in the 17th minute. Young sensation Jamal Musiala made the score 2-0 in the 30th minute. Just ahead of the half time, Leroy Sane extended Bayern's lead. Finally, Alphonso Davies scored the 4th goal in the 83rd minute to complete a dominating performance. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Montpellier 1–3 PSG, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi on Scoresheet As Paris Saint-Germain Return Back to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mainz 0–4 Bayern Munich

