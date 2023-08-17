A man was brutally beaten by security guards present at Miami's Gekko restaurant after he allegedly tried to take pictures of Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzo, who were partying with David Beckham and his wife Victoria there. In a video that has gone viral, the beaten-up man, who had blood all over one side of his face, claimed that he was trying to click a picture of his daughter while celebrating her 21st birthday. "They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face. Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing," he said, as quoted by Daily Mail. Lionel Messi’s Fan Invades Pitch To Click Picture With Argentina Star During Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Leagues Cup 2023 Semifinal, Video Goes Viral.

🚨‼️ A guy got really hurt by the security guards of Messi and Beckham's family because they “wrongly” thought he was taking their photos. Imagine if this story linked with Cristiano, the media would've posted 1000 tweets about it. pic.twitter.com/99XtpXB0wn https://t.co/3KqsJ9FHIF — Akın (@ProudFede) August 16, 2023

