Manchester City competed in a hard-fought encounter with Wolves and came out 1-0 winners in a Premier League 2021-22 clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 11. Raheem Sterling completed 100 Premier League goals in this game. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Result:

Man City are made to work hard for their three points against 10-man Wolves#MCIWOL pic.twitter.com/zs2eRpWT9E — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

