The Madeira airport, which is named after football star Cristiano Ronaldo is a unique one! The airport, located in Santa Cruz, Madeira, has one of the most unique runways in the world as it allows people to drive under the runway bridge. The design is an excellent work of engineering. In a video that has gone viral on social media, an aircraft was seen on the runway with there being smooth movement of traffic below the bridge. The Madeira airport was renamed to Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016. 'Let's Go Team!!' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After He Scores 50th Goal For Al-Nassr Powering Them to Victory Against Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 (See Post).

Madeira International Airport Runway

MOST UNUSUAL- PLANES LAND ON A BRIDGE RUNWAY: Madeira Airport International Cristiano Ronaldo has one of the most unique runway where you can drive under a runway bridge. Extending the runway to its current length has involved some challenging engineering. pic.twitter.com/klEG3lldbe — Wonderful Moment (@Xudong1966) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)