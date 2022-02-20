Harry Kane struck a late goal as Tottenham Hotspur overcame Manchester City 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Dejan Kulusevski scored the opener for Spurs in the fourth minute but Manchester City retaliated with a strike for Ilkay Gundogan in the 33rd. Kane scored once again before the 60th minute to restore Spurs' lead but Riyad Mahrez equalised in the second minute of injury time. But in the end, Kane had the last laugh with a goal of his own in the fifth minute of injury time to seal the win for his side. You can check video highlights of the game here.

An incredible match, with drama to the very end, goes the way of Spurs 👏#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/k6Xex9rjkd — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2022

