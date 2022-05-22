Manchester City won the Premier League 2021-22 title with a spectacular comeback win over Aston Villa. Two goals down, City looked to be heading towards a defeat but a brace from Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri helped them seal the victory and the coveted trophy. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

Premier League Champions 21/22!!! 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/FzOuKblPZd — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

