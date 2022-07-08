Manchester City have confirmed the arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on July8, today. The Argentine international was earlier signed on a five-and-a-half-year deal worth $16 million in January. The 22-year-old will join his new teammates at Manchester this weekend for the preparations of pre-season campaign. Man City took to social media to announce the official confirmation of the player's arrival.

See pic:

We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Julian Alvarez! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/B9PiWVi3Pd — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 8, 2022

Watch video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)