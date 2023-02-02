Manchester United have entered the final of the Carabao Cup 2022-23 after defeating Nottingham Forest 2-0 (5-0 on aggregate) in their latest match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Coming to the match United had a big lead of 3-0 over Nottingham. Both teams had a slow start to the game and the first half remained goalless. It was finally French forward Anthony Martial, who scored the opening goal of the match in the 73rd minute. Within three minutes, Fred made the score 2-0 (5-0 on aggregate). United then easily defended the final few minutes and qualified for the final. They will face Newcastle United on February 26, 2023, at Wembley Stadium, London. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Sign Bayern Munich Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on Loan at Deadline Day.

Manchester United 2–0 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)