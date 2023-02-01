English Premier League outfit Manchester United have managed to rope in Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan from defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for the remainder of the season. After the recent injury of Christian Eriksen, the Red Devils were in the market for a midfielder. 28-year-old Marcel Sabitzer offers great versatility as he can play in almost every position in the midfield. The Austrian midfielder recently went down the pecking order at the Bavarian club. Hence he decided to join the Red Devils. Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Becomes Most Expensive Premier League Transfer; the Blues Paid €121 Million for the Benfica Midfielder.

Marcel Sabitzer Joins Manchester United

Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023

