Manchester United registered a comfortable 3-0 victory against Bournemouth in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Red Devils took the lead in the twenty-third minute through their Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. The first half ended with a 1-0 score in United's favour. Luke Shaw then doubled their lead soon after the restart. After this, Bournemouth created quite a few chances but failed to take any. Marcus Rashford's strike in the 86th minute confirmed United all three points.

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth A comfortable victory for Man Utd at a rainy Old Trafford, courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/EajQqvoZYg — Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)