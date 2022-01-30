Mason Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson has accused the Manchester United footballer of physically abusing her. The pictures have been going viral on social media and the fans are shell-shocked with the development, Now Manchester United has reportedly reacted to the images, video and voice notes and a couple of journalists shared the statements on social media. Here's what they had to say. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Releases Voice Notes of Manchester United Footballer Threatening Her (View Instagram Stories).

Manchester United statement: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 30, 2022

#MUFC statement re allegations about Mason Greenwood from Harriet Robson: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 30, 2022

