Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson who had just accused the footballer of assaulting has posted several voice notes of the Manchester United stalwart threatening her. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram.

Harriet Robson just posted this voice note on her story. Mason greenwood is finished, what a vile fucking creature. @ManUtd get rid of him. pic.twitter.com/XI2U6DIAAj — H (@1hxssan) January 30, 2022

Another story

Mason Greenwood's GF shared these voice notes on her IG story. pic.twitter.com/hRDLkCAVyQ — Felsi 🐦 (@FM_Yummy) January 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)