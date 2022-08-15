Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Jamie Vardy from Leicester City in this transfer window. According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have already contacted with the English forward to make him aware of their potential pursuit. The Manchester-based club only want to get the Foxes' striker on a one-year loan deal this summer.

Check the Tweet Regarding Jamie Vardy Transfer News:

Manchester United are now considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy. [The Athletic] pic.twitter.com/nhV5o0Yc8G — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 15, 2022

