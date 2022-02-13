Manchester United secures a 1-1 draw against Southampton in EPL 2021-22. Jadon Sancho scored a goal at the 21st minute of the match but Che Adams netted a goal at the 48th minute and took the team to a 1-1 draw.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)