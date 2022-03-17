Marcus Rashford has issued a clarification stating that his 'emotions got the better of him' after a video of him went viral where he was seen reacting to criticism by fans following Manchester United's Champions League exit. In the video, Rashford was seen walking to the team bus where he was criticised for his performance by fans and he then turned to confront them. Many alleged that the player showed a middle-finger but Rashford claimed he didn't, in a long statement on Twitter. The incident reportedly happened outside Old Trafford.

Here's His Statement:

There are 2 sides to every story. pic.twitter.com/Xl2PRyaX2c — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 16, 2022

Watch Video Here:

Disgraceful how Man United fans are treating Marcus Rashford Okay he might not be performing but now is I’m the tune to stand behind him, encourage and support him If you can’t during his tough days you don’t deserve him during highs@MarcusRashford ✊ pic.twitter.com/viDNy1rWYl — Antonio Mango (@AntonioMango4) March 16, 2022

