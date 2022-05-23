Mario Balotelli turned back the clock as he scored a sensational goal for Turkish side Adana Demirspor in their 7-0 win over Goztepe. The Italian scored five on the night including a sensational strike. The striker troubled the defender with multiple stepovers before scoring a rabona to put the ball past the goalkeeper.

