Anderson Talisca was struck by a water bottle by a fan while he was celebrating a goal in the Alanyaspor vs Fenerbache match in the Super Lig 2024-25 match on Sunday, February 9. This incident happened after Anderson Talisca found the back of the net in the 42nd minute of the contest. After scoring with a header, the former Al-Nassr star went over to the corner flag and was celebrating his goal when he was hit by a water bottle thrown by a fan. The water bottle struck the back of his neck and he went down in pain while holding the area. His teammates soon came to check on him. Cristiano Ronaldo Statue Unveiled in Times Square New York on His Birthday, Fans Perform ‘Siuuu’ Celebration (Watch Video) .

Anderson Talisca Hit by Water Bottle During Goal Celebration

another tough game and another great team effort 💛💙💪🏾 #94 pic.twitter.com/5YKgh4h3Q8 — Andersontalisca (@talisca_aa) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)