Star footballer and Italy national football team centre-forward Mario Balotelli is celebrating his 35th birthday today in 2025. Mario Balotelli was born on August 12, 1990. The star striker has been a celebrated forward in many top European clubs like Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, and Liverpool. Mario Balotelli has had his best time at Inter Milan, winning three Serie A titles, one UEFA Champions League title, one Supercoppa Italiana title, and one Coppa Italia trophy with the Italian giants. Mario Balotelli was also the 2010 Golden Boy award winner. Balotelli last played for Genoa, and is currently without a club. Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged to Long-Time Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Post).

'Super Mario Balotelli'

Happy Birthday to Super Mario Balotelli turns 35 today 🎂 pic.twitter.com/FHVbSUxfua — Ali. (@Ali_Almhdi83) August 12, 2025

'Happy 35th'

Happy Birthday

Balotellinin bugün doğum günü 36 yaşına giriyor @FinallyMario Happy birthdayy pic.twitter.com/vrWLdfRro9 — Kırmızı Kart +90 (@kirmizikart90) August 12, 2025

'The Beast'

Happy Birthday Mario Balotelli The Beast Striker pic.twitter.com/3ISDDN16Bg — Rahul Patra (@YoJoSports) August 12, 2025

Birthday

Stats

Selamat ulang tahun ke-35, Mario Balotelli. 🎂 👕80 laga ⚽️30 gol 🅰️7 assist 🏆1 PL 🏆1 Piala FA Forward masterclass 🇮🇹💣🩵 pic.twitter.com/whiPCvwov2 — Jakarta Blues (@Jakbluesmcfc) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)