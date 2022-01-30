Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was reportedly arrested on suspicion of rape after his girlfriend Harriet Robson alleged assault. Harriet, earlier, took to Instagram and posted pictures and videos of the bruises she suffered after alleged physical abuse by Greenwood. She, however, later deleted the photos and videos. Mason Greenwood's Girlfriend Harriet Robson 'Cleans Up' her Instagram Account After Accusing Manchester United Footballer of Physical Abuse

BREAKING: England & Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. pic.twitter.com/60xg0t6l28 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 30, 2022

