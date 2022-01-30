Harriet Robson, Mason Greenwood's girlfriend, has deleted her various Instagram posts after accusing the Manchester United footballer of physical abuse. Harriet took to Instagram and posted videos and pictures of the bruises she suffered after an alleged abuse by boyfriend Greenwood. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram.

(All the posts from the relevant Insta account, with 255k followers, have just been deleted) — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 30, 2022

