Mason Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson took to social media to thank everyone who supported her on social media. She informed the netizens that she will be taking a break from social media amid police investigations. Robson had posted the pictures of her bruises on social media and blamed the Manchester United footballer for the same. She had even posted an audio clip where apparently, the footballer was heard forcing her for sex.

