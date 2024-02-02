The Spanish club Getafe CF has reported Jude Bellingham to La Liga as he allegedly called Mason Greenwood "Rapist" during the match between Getafe and Real Madrid. "After carefully analysing the clip, I am 97 per cent confident that the spoken word is "rapist", particularly when considering the context in which it was used. The visual cues of the lips indicate the presence of the 'R' and 'P' sounds, and the word appears to end sharply.", was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. An official tweet from the Spanish football department can surely clear most of the things here. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Shows Respect Towards Getafe CF’s Badge, Avoids Walking Over It After La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

fr i don't think Jude Bellingham called Mason Greenwood a rapist. nah he wouldn't do that. pic.twitter.com/HaBWmaILHr — 5 (@cfcpriiest) February 2, 2024

