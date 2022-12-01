Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but it was not enough for them to get to the last 16 with Poland advancing instead, at FIFA World Cup 2022. Goals from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez put Mexico 2-0 ahead but Saudi pulled one back through Salem Aldawsari in injury time. Mexico needed to score one more goal after that to advance but it was not to be. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Argentina Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 With Dominant 2–0 Win Over Poland (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Result:

Mexico win but it is not quite enough! @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

