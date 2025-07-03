In the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, the Mexico national football team clashed with the Honduras national football team and came out victorious to move into the competition final. The contest was quite a hard-fought one as both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half. However, for the defending champions, Raul Jimenez netted the decisive goal after a perfect pass from 16-year-old Gilberto Mora in the 50th minute. Mexico showcased an airtight defence for the remainder of the match, which saw Honduras try tooth and nail for an equaliser, but failed. Mexico will face the hosts United States of America, in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 final. Alexis Vega Snaps 19-Match Scoreless Streak, Mexico Beats Saudi Arabia 2–0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Quarterfinals.

Mexico Reaches CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Final

GOLD CUP FINAL BOUND! 🤩 We defeated Honduras and will defend our title in the Grand Final. 🏆. Let's go! #PorMéxicoTodo 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/shb67KNle2 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 3, 2025

